Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Business

Master plan for ports underway

Maggie Boyle Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @MaggieFBCNews
February 18, 2020 4:45 pm
Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum made the comments when responding to the review report on Fiji Ports Corporation Limited’s 2016 annual report.

The Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says Fiji has partnered with the Asian Development Bank to further develop its regional hub status.

Speaking in Parliament yesterday, the Minister highlighted that there is a considerable amount of work that is required to develop a Master Plan for Ports which is in the pipeline.

“The ADB Mr. Speaker sir, please, listen you’ll learn. The ADB Mr. Speaker sir has already allocated a million dollars and in respect of and this is a grant that they’ve allocated because they’re very interested Mr. Speaker sir, very interested in enhancing the trans-shipment capacity of Fiji.”

Article continues after advertisement

Sayed-Khaiyum made the comments when responding to the review report on Fiji Ports Corporation Limited’s 2016 annual report.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.