Master plan for ports underway

The Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says Fiji has partnered with the Asian Development Bank to further develop its regional hub status.

Speaking in Parliament yesterday, the Minister highlighted that there is a considerable amount of work that is required to develop a Master Plan for Ports which is in the pipeline.

“The ADB Mr. Speaker sir, please, listen you’ll learn. The ADB Mr. Speaker sir has already allocated a million dollars and in respect of and this is a grant that they’ve allocated because they’re very interested Mr. Speaker sir, very interested in enhancing the trans-shipment capacity of Fiji.”

Sayed-Khaiyum made the comments when responding to the review report on Fiji Ports Corporation Limited’s 2016 annual report.