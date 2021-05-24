Home

Massive winter storm could keep grocery shelves empty even longer

BBC NEWS
January 17, 2022 9:02 am

Grocery stores had already been struggling to keep their shelves stocked because of supply chain delays and Omicron sickening workers.

Now, markets across America are bracing for a major winter storm that could keep store shelves empty even longer.

A significant winter storm headed toward the Midwest, South and East Coast over the long holiday weekend is poised to deliver another blow to grocery sellers struggling to keep enough supplies of everyday essentials — milk, juice, produce, soups and meats — in stock.

Severe weather events are notorious for triggering grocery stockpiling by consumers, said Miguel Gomez, Robert G. Tobin professor of food marketing at Cornell University’s Dyson School of Applied Economics.

“These winter storms are unfortunately going to add delays to an already strained supply chain,” he said. “I do think shoppers will see out-of-stocks in stores for certain grocery products.”

The timing of the storms couldn’t be worse for supermarkets. In recent days, consumers around the country have unleashed their frustration on social media, posting photos on Twitter of bare shelves at Trader Joe’s locations, Giant Foods and Publix stores, among many others.

Miah Daughtery posted a photo on Twitter on Jan. 9 from a Trader Joe’s location in Bethesda, Maryland, showing multiple shelves that were picked clean of produce and other food items. “This was 4 o’clock in the afternoon. This store is always stocked at that time,” she said.

Daughtery was so surprised that she approached an employee to ask if the store was closing. She was told that grocery supplies were low because the delivery truck was delayed by the weather storm that has moved up the East Coast last weekend. “There was not a single egg at the store, no fresh fruit, no garlic. Basically the day-to-day staples were sparse,” said Daughtery.

On Thursday, Daughtery went to a nearby by Giant Food store. “There was no ground chicken and the dairy items were almost wiped out,” she said.

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited.