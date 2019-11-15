Massive sales spur consumer spending

Economist Dr Rohit Kishore believes retail giants are clearing out old stock and stimulating consumer spending via massive discount sales.

A number of duty and tax reductions have been announced in the 2020-21 National Budget, and the new stocks that will be brought it will need to be sold at cheaper prices.

In the past five months, sales by retailers have increased three-fold.

Dr Kishore believes retailers are using new techniques to generate sales in the midst of an economic downturn.

“If they don’t and they themselves of their competitors will get the new model, latest technology, new style if you talking about clothing at a cheaper price, then the stock that you have will really be wasted. You will not be able to make that money. So what they are trying to do, they are really trying to reduce the prices and get rid of it.”

Many people have gone into savings mode due to the uncertainty and these sorts of tricks trigger a buying spree and get people out into the market.

While welcoming these sales, Consumer Council chief executive Seema Shandil is warning that there should not be any unethical practices.

“We have seen that these specials have become a new normal in stores. Discounts and specials are not always bad – if it is offered in the right manner because it benefits both the consumers and the traders.”

Consumer spending is currently the key driving force and these sorts of frequent sales will augur well not only for businesses but the economy as a whole.