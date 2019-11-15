Massive repatriation operation begins

More than 300 Indians stranded by the coronavirus lockdown have arrived home on flights from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Those returning on the two UAE flights on Thursday arrived in the state of Kerala and went into quarantine.

India suspended all international travel in March before it went into lockdown to curb COVID-19 infections.

Nearly 15,000 Indians are expected to return on special Air India flights from 12 countries over the next week.

Passengers have to pay their own fares. They are being tested before boarding flights.

Flights from the US and UK which were due to arrive back on Thursday, for instance, were delayed as COVID-19 tests on crew were not done in time, local media reported.

Since it closed its borders, India has operated a few flights to bring back Indian citizens. But the latest exercise, which has been dubbed the Vande Bharath (Hail India) mission, is the most organised effort so far.