Business

Massive interest for new agriculture programs

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
October 5, 2021 4:00 pm

Close to 8,600 online applications were received by the Ministry of Agriculture for the new programs.

Acting Permanent Secretary Agriculture, Dr Vinesh Kumar, says nine of the 10 programs were open for three weeks from August 20th to September 10th.

The nine programs were Fencing Kits, Hydroponic System, Intensive Dairy Farming, Irrigation Kit, Land Clearing, Orchard Development, Protected Agriculture, Small Farming Equipment, and Women in Agriculture.

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar says more than 3,106 applications were made for the Small Farming Equipment alone.

The PS says the final program, Commercial Farmers Equity Package received a total of 59 applications.

