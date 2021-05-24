Home

Massive demand from overseas for Fiji travel

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
October 19, 2021 12:44 pm

Fiji Airways has so far received over 19,000 bookings from people wanting to travel when the airline hits the skies on December 1.

And this also includes those Fijians who reside in overseas countries and want to travel here to visit family and friends.

This will also be the first time Fiji allows tourists back since April last year, when the first wave of COVID-19 hit us.

Article continues after advertisement

There have been repatriation and freight flights happening and the excitement is now building with tourists ready to enjoy the Fijian hospitality.


Fiji Airways Chief Executive and Managing Director, Andre Viljoen

Fiji Airways Chief Executive and Managing Director, Andre Viljoen says it is exciting times ahead.

“We are now sitting on 19,000 bookings and it shows you that since the announcement to now, how this is just booming. And many of those are holiday packages and a number of them are also their Fijian colleagues who wish to come back to Fiji and friends. So we call it VFAR, visiting friends and relatives are coming back. So very exciting and it shows you there is a lot of interest not only in VFAR, and holiday makers are really booking their tickets.”

Apart from Fiji Airways, Qantas and Virgin Australia will also be flying here from December.

Fiji’s international border will open to its partner countries such as Australia, New Zealand, United States of America, United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, Qatar, Germany, Spain, France, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Switzerland, Japan and most Pacific Island Countries and Territories.

