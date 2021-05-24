Masi artist expands online business

An artist from Lau is expanding her business using the online platform by diversifying her handmade cultural pieces.

Continuing her late mother’s legacy during the pandemic, Koto Matemosi says she is using her skills to keep the family financially afloat.

“That’s how I learn from her and it inspires me a lot and it really motivates me to continue her legacy in this time.”

Article continues after advertisement

The 35-year-old says Masi making has come in handy during the pandemic.

“It’s a mean of income generation for our family during this kind of pandemic and also it’s a unique art for us to treasure.”

Matemosi has showcased her artwork through various platforms and due to high demand, her online business has taken a hit.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard