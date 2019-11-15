Business
Markets start to bounce back after steep losses
March 11, 2020 12:28 pm
Shares in the US enjoyed a late-afternoon boost on Tuesday as a rise in oil prices [Source: BBC]
Shares in the US enjoyed a late-afternoon boost on Tuesday as a rise in oil prices helped markets to recover some ground one day after the biggest falls since the 2008 financial crisis.
The three main US indexes closed more than 4.9% higher. Earlier, shares in Europe slipped into negative territory, despite initial bounce-backs.
London’s FTSE 100 ended almost flat, after a 7.7% drop the day before.
In France and Germany, the main indexes dropped more than 1.4%.
Markets were battered on Monday in reaction to the threat of an oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia.
But after falling as much as 30% on Monday, oil prices rebounded slightly, with Brent crude more than 8% higher.