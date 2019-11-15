Markets rebound after last week's dive

Financial markets bounced back on Monday, buoyed by hopes that central banks will intervene to protect markets from the impact of the coronavirus.

The Dow Jones surged 5.1%, ending nearly 1,300 points higher, after more modest gains in Europe and Asia.

The rise came despite data showing that Chinese factory activity in February fell at the fastest rate on record.

The rebound followed the worst weekly performance for major stock markets since the 2008 financial crisis.

Investors have been worried about the impact of the coronavirus as it spreads outside of China. Already, the outbreak has led to travel restrictions, manufacturing shortages and reduced shopper demand in some countries.

On Monday, central banks in England, Europe and Japan made statements aimed at calming fears following last week’s market turmoil.