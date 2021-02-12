Marketing for Blue Lane initiative increased

Ninety-six yachts arrived at Port Denarau Marina under the Blue Lane initiative last year however this may not be the same this year.

Port Denarau Marina Chief Executive, Cynthia Rasch says the increase in COVID-19 cases and lockdown measures in New Zealand and other Pacific countries are expected to impact the arrival of yachts this year.

“It’s really difficult to say if we going to have a huge uptake with vessels. The border closures are also a variable that we don’t have any control over so French Polynesia has closed their borders.” There is a possibility that many of the vessels will make their journey out to us or they may just return off to the US or to Europe.

She adds they have increased their marketing.

“At the moment what the industry is doing is promoting, marketing very strongly out there that Fiji is open in terms of Blue Lane, Fiji Maritime Borders are open to receive cruises and superyachts.”

The ‘Blue Lane’ initiative was introduced last July in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Tourism Minister Faiyaz Koya adds they have not changed their stance in terms of people coming into the country whether by sea or air.