Market vendors told to stop internal squabbling

Minister for Local Government Premila Kumar is calling on market vendors to work with each other in accommodating issues or differences.

While touring the Nadi and Namaka markets, Kumar says the level of bickering in these places is unhealthy.

“When you talk about politics, politics is at its best in the market that’s what you see all the time. You know people don’t want to follow rules, they will make a group and they will be fighting with another group. They will be complaining and they are like little kids but I’m used to it.”

Kumar says vendors need to deal with issues internally in a professional manner.

She says there are also rules and procedures that need to be followed at any market.