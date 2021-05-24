Market vendors producing fake vaccination cards

Some market vendors are trying to beat the system and producing fake vaccination cards to gain entry into the municipal markets.

Local Government Minister, Premila Kumar says these vendors have been warned and advised of the consequences.

Kumar says there has been remarkable progress with a 74% vaccination rate among vendors this week, compared to 67% last week.

The Minister adds since the recent announcement of the “No Jab No Job’ policy, 3, 829 of market vendors have taken the first dose of vaccination and approximately 21% have taken their second.

Lami, Sigatoka, Valelevu and Korovou markets have achieved 100% first dose for all permanent market vendors.

All casual vendors in Savusavu, Tavua, Rakiraki, Sigatoka and Korovou, have also received the first dose.

Kumar says the Ministry is concerned about some markets where vendors have not taken their jabs despite extensive awareness.

These markets include Lautoka, Labasa, Nadi, Ba, Nausori and Laqere.

