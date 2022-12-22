Market vendors hope for pick up in business Christmas week

Market vendors are hoping businesses will pick up this Christmas week.

With Christmas this Sunday, the Suva market vendors hope sales for the Christmas shopping picks up.

General Secretary for Suva United Market Vendors Association Krishin Kumar says lately business has been slow.

“Because of the election, the business was very slow but now it has started picking”

Vegetable vendor Lozrene Losana Singh says as a middle-woman prices have increased from farm suppliers.

“The vegetables and crops prices have gone up. Like we use to buy from the farmers, an example I buy one bucket of kumquat, that’s a biscuit bucket, it’s forty, fifty dollars a bucket and when we come and sell it for three dollars a heap, you can just see the table is still full at this time.”

Shoppers are also being urged by the General Secretary for Suva United Market Vendors Association to shop wisely and not get caught up in the last-minute rush.