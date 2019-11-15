Market day promotes aspiring businesses

Aspiring businesses are making the most of Market Days around the country to showcase their products and attract more customers.

Some vendors who attended the first-ever Riverside Market Day in Navua over the weekend used the platform to promote their trade.

Vendor Mangeeta Chand says the family event has boosted her business.

Article continues after advertisement

Chand says this is only the beginning for her as she plans to expand her restaurant business in the near future.

“Now people know that we have these things, they will taste and if it’s good enough for them then when they see the restaurant opening they will know what to expect. So this is sort of free advertising for us.”

She plans to open an eatery in Navua in about two weeks.