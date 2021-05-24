Market day benefits small businesses

Small and medium enterprises in Savusavu today showcased their products at the Makers and Growers Market Day.

The Market Day is aimed at providing SME’s with a venue to expose and sell their products which they would otherwise be selling from home.

Organiser Lynne McLaren says there are a lot of creative in Savusavu and they want to bring them out to the public.

“We have a lot of creative at home. A lot of people that make stuff edible or craft. In Savusavu, what I find is we are still country. A lot of people grow their own food, make their own pickles, jam, vinegars and they have nowhere to sell it. So, I came up with this idea and we started about three months ago”.

For Karen Mills of Mudrenicagi Estate Farm and Apiary in Wainunu, Bua – this is their first public exposure their products has received.

“It’s a great idea. It’s an opportunity for someone like us that’s just a small business to bring some of our products and get some recognition”.

Held on the last week of each month, the Market Day draws women from various communities close to Savusavu and there are plans to also include women from rural remote communities.