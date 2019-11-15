Market awareness for Tailevu ginger farmers

The ginger farmers from Waimalua in Korovou, Tailevu have been reminded to maintain the quality of produce at all times.

At a recent Fiji Crop and Livestock Council workshop, the farmers were also reminded to be consistent with their supply.

Fiji Ginger Farmers Association president Josua Raitilava says all ginger farmers must also comply with the exporters’ requirements.

Article continues after advertisement

Raitilava says the farmers were also advised on the processes the raw ginger goes through and the monetary value attached to each process.

Close to 30 men, youths and women ginger growers were present at the workshop that was held at the Waimalua Farming Community Hall.