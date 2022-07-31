Maritime transport allocation increased from $2.28million to $3.41 million. [File Photo]

The government has increased the allocation for maritime transport from $2.28million to $3.41 million.

Transport Minister, Faiyaz Koya says the increase reflects the global and domestic increase in fuel prices and also helps provide services to uneconomical routes in the maritime islands.

Koya says the government franchise scheme provides 15 trips to the maritime islands of which 10 are uneconomical routes.

Article continues after advertisement

“The increase will actually cater for that additional cost that they were actually talking about in terms of fuel, and maintenance for the private vessel operators that actually service these routes.”

Koya says the government shipping will step in to provide transport to maritime islands when the need arises.

“Whenever there is a situation, if an operator doesn’t go, we ensure that we try and cover that through our government shipping services. All it needs it’s that some have raised it with me and I ensure that it’s taken care of.”

The Ministry through the Department of Transport and Government Shipping Services will continue leading policies and strategies for land and maritime transport to ensure both international and domestic transport connectivity and modernization of the transport sectors.

The Ministry has been allocated $97.2 million in the recent budget.