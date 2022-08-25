Maritime businesses reap rewards

[Photo: Supplied]

Villages in Lomaiviti are reaping the rewards of businesses they have setup with the assistance of the European Union in the Pacific and implemented by the Adventist Development and Relief Agency Fiji, ADRA Germany and ADRA Austria.

The Vatulele Women’s Club has saved over $5000 from their solar freezer business, which was earned through the sale of frozen food, including fresh catch from the sea.

Farmer Setareki Tamani from Naiqadamu villager in Koro, is now the largest supplier of eggplants on the island and is also a recognized supplier of chili to renowned local producer, Punjas.

He has now set his sights on purchasing a three-tonne truck that will be hired for transportation on the island.

A team from ADRA Fiji, ADRA Germany and ADRA Austria have been touring the project sites in Naiqadamu, Vatulele and Nacamaki to hear from the beneficiaries.

The team also visited marine protected areas and coastal rehabilitation and conservation sites.



