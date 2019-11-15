Home

Marine industry sees an increase in activity

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
August 18, 2020 6:30 am
Port Denarau Marina Chief Executive Cynthia Rasch. [Source: Port Denarau Marina]

Following the opening of the Blue Lane initiative, businesses dependent on the marine industry have started to see some activity.

Port Denarau Marina Chief Executive Cynthia Rasch says their workshops which carry out repairs and maintenance work are extremely busy.

She says businesses are now operating fully on a weekly basis.

“They have also seen the employment of the local workforce back in on fulltime basis so I think what happened is that as boats are now arriving and we are looking at an average of about 8 per day, the businesses are slowly that are dependent on the marine industry slowing coming back online.”

Rasch says 34 yachts have arrived so far, four were super-yachts and five are in quarantine awaiting clearance.

