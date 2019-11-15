Many Fijians enjoy cinema after 3 months of lockdown

Some semblance of normalcy returned for Fijians as many families were able to visit the cinema for the first time in three months.

FBC News today visited Damodar Cinemas in Laucala Bay, Suva as people expressed their relief at being able to be out and about, enjoying leisure activities.

For Year 12 student, Sheyash Prasad it was good to be out enjoying public activities again.

“It feels really good to come out of the lockdown especially when you are just at home, just relaxing or just watching movies. Sometimes you just want to come outside and feel the sunshine and the breeze and the lovely snacks here, it feels very good, it actually feels very good to come out of lockdown.”

University student Siddharth Prasad says he has been missing coming to the movies since March.

“I haven’t been to this lobby since March and I had mentally made up a list of movies that I was going to watch this year because there were a good combination of movies and cartoons that is coming out. Initially, I thought they will close the cinema longer and that it would open probably later so I was getting a bit worry, but I’m really glad it’s open earlier than expected. It’s like I have taken a new breath of fresh air.”

Secondary school student Varuna Prasad he too had been looking forward to watching a movie on the big screen.

“I came to watch Color out of Space and it feels good to be out back again in cinemas after so long.”

Social distancing was practiced inside all cinemas with only fifty percent capacity and patrons made to sit spaced apart.

At the main entrance, security staff asked movies goers to activate their careFiji app while those that didn’t have smartphones had their names logged for reference.