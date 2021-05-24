Manufacturers keen for international border to open

The opening of international borders will be a positive factor for local manufacturing companies.

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Chief Executive, Kameli Batiweti says manufacturers will be able to expand their capacity as the demand is expected to increase.

Batiweti says manufacturers have struggled in the past six months trying to sustain themselves.

“Some of them were not making any profit. So the opening now will mean they can expand on their manufacturing capacity because the demand now will be a lot more.”

However, Batiweti says they will now be able to employ many Fijians.

A few manufacturing companies that supply to overseas markets continue to operate, however, this was not the same for the local market which has been struggling since the second wave began in April.