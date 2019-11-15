Manueli thinks outside the box

‘Thinking outside the box is what will make your business flourish’

This is what has helped Christopher Manueli establish his catering business that strictly sells gluten-free food.

Manueli was among the more than 20 vendors at the Gold FM Roc Market event in Suva today.

A final year student finishing his diploma in Culinary Arts, Christopher Manueli says he wanted to begin a unique business that hardly anyone would think of.

“The thought was to do something different then everyone else so I have a cousin who is gluten intolerant, she can’t have anything that has gluten and going out to dinner and going out with the family it’s hard to find something that’s not gluten-free”

Manueli is confident of expanding his little business into something big.

“There’s a group of celiac people, we started thinking it wasn’t gonna be big but there’s a big crowd, there’s a little target but its there”

Hundreds of Fijians took advantage of the Roc Market today with a wide range of food and accessories sold.