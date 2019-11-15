Manohan Aluminium and Glass Ltd not affected by COVID-19

Manohan Aluminium and Glass Ltd has managed to continue normal operations during this COVID-19 crisis.

Established 40-years ago, the company employs about 60 people and is continuing with construction projects around the country.

With many businesses laying off workers as a cost cutting measure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Manohan Aluminium and Glass Managing Director Raj Manohan says they’ve retained all their employees.

“At this time, we have the Coronavirus. We never laid off anybody, we never cut anyone’s wages and we continue as normal. In this industry, it is very critical and difficult to train people. The thing is that, as I said it’s not about the profit. It’s over the last 40-years we built assets and we are utilizing that to keep our staff employed”.

Manohan says their raw material supply chain has been unaffected by the pandemic.

“We are training staff at this stage with this pandemic, we have hired more staff to train them. It’s a very difficult industry and very technical. We are now getting ready for Cunningham road where it’s a very massive warehouse so we need people. Profit is not the only issue”.

Manohan says they have a few major projects they are currently working on and they are continuing to develop new products to expand their business.