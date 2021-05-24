Maleka Cuppa Takeaway flourishes despite pandemic

The Maleka Cuppa Takeaway in Naimasimasi village in Tailevu is famous amongst motorists travelling down to Korovou town.

The newly established venture is a result of the hard work put in by 42-year-old Laisiana Tawasa, a former librarian in Suva.

Tawasa says the Maleka Cuppa Takeaway is now a go-to place for most drivers in Tailevu North, especially those that will board the vessel at the Natovi jetty.

Article continues after advertisement

“I started in a small red tent and now I have this bure. It’s a great start as drivers always stop here.”

Tawasa says she resigned as a civil servant to work towards her dream and she has never regretted her decision.

“I resigned and I started this business with my last pay. From my everyday sales – I can get like $200 a day and that was my 2-weeks’ pay when I was a civil servant.”

Tawasa sells pies, cakes, tea, milo and coffee including lunch packs, and says it takes hard work and determination to run a business like this.