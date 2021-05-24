Home

Business

Majority of visitors coming from Australia and US: Hill 

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 31, 2021 5:52 am

Majority of the tourists coming to Fiji since the international border re-opened are from Australia and the United States.

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive, Brent Hill hopes this trend will continue in the New Year.

Despite the rise in COVID-19 cases, they are optimistic that more visitors will come to Fiji.

Around 55,000 tourists are expected to grace our shores in January.

“We are still seeing really positive numbers of tourists particularly out of Australia and United States so we are hoping the trend continues in 2022 and obviously we want to welcome those fully vaccinated travelers here to Fiji .”

Hill says early in December, visitors were coming to see their families and friends and during the Christmas period around 20 percent came to catch up with families and spend time together.

