Full Coverage
Major legal changes needed for driverless car era

January 27, 2022 5:01 am
[Source: BBC]

Human drivers should not be legally accountable for road safety in the era of autonomous cars, a report says.

In these cars, the driver should be redefined as a “user-in-charge”, with very different legal responsibilities, according to the law commissions for England and Wales, and Scotland.

If anything goes wrong, the company behind the driving system would be responsible, rather than the driver.

And a new regime should define whether a vehicle qualifies as self-driving.

In the interim, carmakers must be extremely clear about the difference between self-drive and driver-assist features.

There should be no sliding scale of driverless capabilities – a car is either autonomous or not.

And if any sort of monitoring is required – in extreme weather conditions, for example – it should not be considered autonomous and current driving rules should apply.

