Major increases in fuel prices

New fuel and LPG prices will come into effect from Sunday.

Motor Spirit will cost $3.02 per litre, Diesel will retail at $2.85 per litre Premix will sell at $2.88 per litre and Kerosene will increase to $2.33 per litre.

A 4.5kg Cylinder of gas will sell at $18.51, a 12kg Cylinder will cost $49.35, bulk gas increases to $3.81 and Autogas will retail at $2.55.

Fijian Commerce and Consumer Commission Chief Executive, Joel Abraham says the war in Ukraine has caused significant disruption to the global fuel market and as a result, fuel prices have seen dramatic shifts.

He adds Fijians should prepare for higher fuel prices as the war continues and escalates.

Fiji’s fuel price review follows a one-month lag period and as such, prices are based on imports made in March 2022 by fuel companies.