Major drop in kava prices

The price of one kilogram of kava has dropped by almost fifty percent due to a decrease in demand from international markets and local consumption.

FBC News visited the Suva market and discovered that a kilogram that would’ve cost you as much as $150 late last year, is now being sold at $70 to $50.

Sakiusa Sorovi a vendor who has been selling for twenty years say they have no choice but to reduce prices in an effort to clear stock.

Sorovi says he never faced such a downturn.

“There’s no issue with supply, it’s just that customers have dropped so we are unable to keep up with prices we use to offer suppliers before. That is why the cost of supply has come down for some while others here in the market are still facing challenges.”

He adds that most vendors are still trying to negotiate with the farmers to lower their prices to help sustain their business.

“I think most farmers can’t accept our proposal to lower the cost of their supply because very recently the price per kg had gone up to over $100 and they want it to remain there, but we can’t afford that because we are not even getting enough customers.”

Vendors have attributed the drop in kava prices to the impact of COVID-19.