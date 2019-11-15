Fuel prices to decrease from next Wednesday

A reduction in fuel prices will come into effect from April 1st, however, the prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas will increase.

The price of Motor Spirit will decrease by 10 cents and will cost $2.06 per litre.

Premix will decrease by 14 cents to cost $1.90 per litre and the price of kerosene will be reduced from $1.67 to $1.47 per litre.

Diesel will cost $1.71 per litre, a reduction of 16 cents.

The new increased prices for LPG will also come into effect from next month.

A 4.5kg cylinder will cost $14.43, an increase of 55 cents, a 12kg cylinder will cost $38.47 which has noted a huge increase of $1.45.

The price of a 13kg cylinder will increase by $1.56 and cost $41.67.

Bulk Gas sees an increase from $2.62 to $2.64 per kilogram while autogas will increase from $1.76 to $1.78 per litre.

Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission Chief Executive Joel Abraham says the movement of crude oil prices resulted in price fluctuations.

The FCCC says Fiji is also directly impacted by world market prices for both refined oils, and LPG.