Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
All five COVID-19 patients recovering well: Minister|Nadi quarantine for 21 Fijians arriving from Australia|Concessions for Nadi Airport tenants|Visa extension for Fijian workers overseas amid COVID-19|Fiji’s COVID-19 cases remain five|Businesses discuss movement in light of curfew|Northern community takes measure against COVID-19|Labasa businesses feel the effects of COVID-19|No hidden agenda in COVID-19 Response Budget|NFP Leader says Response Budget disappointing|Woman to be questioned for alleged disobedience of lawful order|Incentives will assist businesses says Trade Minister|32 Fever Clinics operational across the country|COVID-19 Response Budget passed|Supermarket wants 200 staff from tourism sector|FNPF to roll out assistance from next week|Nationwide curfew in effect from Monday|Health Minister takes a swipe at Opposition|Australian PM throws support behind Pacific’s COVID-19 fight|Police officer bailed after breaching lockdown restrictions|Bainimarama urges parliamentarians to put Fijians first|COVID-19 response budget not related to pandemic says Rabuka|Health Minister welcomes increase in budget|All passenger travels to outer islands to cease|Fiji Airways Narita recovery flights rescheduled|
Fiji Stories World Stories

Business

Fuel prices to decrease from next Wednesday

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
March 29, 2020 9:14 am
A major decrease in fuel price that will come into effect from Wednesday was announced by the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission moments ago.

A reduction in fuel prices will come into effect from April 1st, however, the prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas will increase.

The price of Motor Spirit will decrease by 10 cents and will cost $2.06 per litre.

Premix will decrease by 14 cents to cost $1.90 per litre and the price of kerosene will be reduced from $1.67 to $1.47 per litre.

Article continues after advertisement

Diesel will cost $1.71 per litre, a reduction of 16 cents.

The new increased prices for LPG will also come into effect from next month.

A 4.5kg cylinder will cost $14.43, an increase of 55 cents, a 12kg cylinder will cost $38.47 which has noted a huge increase of $1.45.

The price of a 13kg cylinder will increase by $1.56 and cost $41.67.

Bulk Gas sees an increase from $2.62 to $2.64 per kilogram while autogas will increase from $1.76 to $1.78 per litre.

Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission Chief Executive Joel Abraham says the movement of crude oil prices resulted in price fluctuations.

The FCCC says Fiji is also directly impacted by world market prices for both refined oils, and LPG.

 

 

 

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.