Major Australian banks hit by website outage

Major Australian banks are experiencing website outages, according to the tracking site Downdetector.

Issues were reported with the sites of ANZ, Westpac, St George, ME bank, Macquarie Bank, Allianz, and the Commonwealth Bank.

Banking apps are also being affected.

Early on Thursday, multiple airlines in the US and Australia also suffered outages – among them American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines, and Virgin Australia.

It’s unclear if the outages are linked or what is causing them.

“We understand that some of our customers are currently experiencing issues accessing our services,” Commonwealth Bank told AFP. “This issue is affecting multiple organisations, including many of the major banks.”