Maintain the Bula spirit urges Minister

The Tourism Industry workers have been reminded to maintain the ‘Bula spirit’ at all times.

With a surge in COVID positive cases in our communities, Minister for Tourism, Faiyaz Koya says the ‘Bula spirit’ is a personal touch that makes all the more difference in a person’s holiday experience.

Speaking during the Tourism Fiji 2022 Webinar, Koya reminded the industry stakeholders that though these are trying times, Fiji is always known for its hospitality.

We’ve come a long way having just opened our borders. This morning I joined the tourism industry in thanking and reminding them of the duty of care we owe ourselves and our visitors, combined with our renowned Bula spirit. pic.twitter.com/M1kyyatHHp — Faiyaz Koya (@FaiyazKoya) January 4, 2022

He adds this is what sets us apart from our competitors.

Koya says maintaining the Bula spirit will remain the very fundamental part of the tourism operators’ daily business.

He stressed that if Fiji is to remain open and continue receiving guests all necessary COVID safe protocols must be followed.