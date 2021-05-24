Home

Business

Maintain the Bula spirit urges Minister

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
January 5, 2022 10:01 am

The Tourism Industry workers have been reminded to maintain the ‘Bula spirit’ at all times.

With a surge in COVID positive cases in our communities, Minister for Tourism, Faiyaz Koya says the ‘Bula spirit’ is a personal touch that makes all the more difference in a person’s holiday experience.

Speaking during the Tourism Fiji 2022 Webinar, Koya reminded the industry stakeholders that though these are trying times, Fiji is always known for its hospitality.

He adds this is what sets us apart from our competitors.

Koya says maintaining the Bula spirit will remain the very fundamental part of the tourism operators’ daily business.

He stressed that if Fiji is to remain open and continue receiving guests all necessary COVID safe protocols must be followed.

