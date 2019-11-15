Mahogany Industry not where it should be

Fijian Mahogany is not the highly demanded global commodity it should be says Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Speaking at the Fiji Mahogany Trust Annual Board Meeting this morning, Bainimarama said this is despite money and machinery poured into the industry over the decades.

He highlighted the government is still paying for many of the missteps over the past few years, namely the collapse of the Fiji Hardwood Corporation.

The Prime Minister stressed the industry can’t look ahead without acknowledging its history scarred by disappointment and corruption.

“I know the landowners are keen to put those years of poor management behind them as we all are. But if we don’t take on the lessons from that history we are doomed to repeat past mistakes and it is Fijian landowners and Fijian taxpayers who will suffer for that short-sightedness.”

Bainimarama adds even in the new financial year when Fiji is facing economic challenges due to COVID-19, the allocation for the industry remains unchanged.

“Lots of my Ministries have seen cuts, my ministers and I have all taken pay cuts but this industry’s allocation has remained in full. But even with funding maintained. We all know solving the long-standing problems faced by mahogany growers cannot happen through a single allocation or over a single financial year. Only a long-term fixes will suffice.”

The Head of the Government says Fiji grows high-quality mahogany and they are committed to getting our plantations properly accredited.