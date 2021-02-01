Maersk vessels return to Fiji

After a lapse of 7 years, Maersk the world’s largest integrated logistics company is resuming operations in Fiji.

The Company has committed two relatively large feeder vessels to service Suva and Lautoka.

Represented by Shipping Services (Fiji) Pte Ltd, Maersk will operate two 2500 twenty-foot container capacity vessels between Suva, Lautoka and Auckland, Tauranga, Nelson, Timaru and Lyttleton in New Zealand.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji Ports Chief Executive, Hasthika Dela hopes that Maersk will not only ship more cargo to and from Fiji but also increase competition in the market.

The first of the two vessels, the Seaspan Hannover made her inaugural call of service into Suva on Tuesday afternoon.

The second vessel has been re-named the Maersk Nadi and is due to arrive next week.

Shipping Services Ltd Chief Executive, Jeffrey Lin says the introduction of this service is significant due to the congestive issues in world trade as a result of COVID-19.