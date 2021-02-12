Madhuvani farmers receive rice harvesters

Around 80 Madhuvani farmers will directly benefit from using combine rice harvesters through a private and public sector partnership.

Minister for Agriculture Dr. Mahendra Reddy while officiating the handing over says the event will be very special to the farmers at Madhuvani, Rakiraki.

Reddy says gone are the days when rice farming was operated manually and taken up only to supplement food security.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds it is time to mechanize rice production and the Ministry of Agriculture is ready to support farmers who are willing to get on board and expand their rice production.

The Agriculture Minister also expressed his appreciation to the European Union and FAO for ensuring the realization of the project that will be felt by farmers’ as it would go a long way in enhancing their livelihood and promoting economic sustainability through growth in agricultural production.

Funded by the European Union, the three combine rice harvesters will be used by the Madhuvani Rice Cluster, Barotu Rice Cluster and Manisogosogo and Vunivikalowa Rice farmers’ cluster.

Ambassador and Head of the European Union Delegation for the Pacific Sujiro Seam highlighted the importance of building resilience for Fijian communities to build their capacity and face whatever situation encountered.