Macy's plunges after analyst cuts stock to sell

Department store giant Macy’s (M) was already struggling when the economy was in high gear.

It just couldn’t compete with the likes of Amazon (AMZN), Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT) and TJ Maxx and Marshalls owner TJX (TJX). Macy’s also didn’t have a successful digital strategy.

Now that retail sales are expected to plunge as consumers pull back as a result of the coronavirus, Macy’s future looks even more bleak. Shares of Macy’s plummeted 15% Monday to an all-time low of barely above $5 a share after CFRA analyst Camilla Yanushevsky cut the stock to a “sell.” The stock is now down 70% this year.

Macy’s announced late Friday that it was suspending its dividend and cutting capital expenditures to conserve cash, accessing a $1.5 billion credit facility and withdrawing its 2020 sales and earnings targets.

CFRA’s Yanushevsky said in her report that Macy’s faces “heightened financial vulnerabilities” and is likely to lag both the broader market and other retail stocks over the next 12 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In other words, it may take a miracle on 34th Street for Macy’s to get back on track anytime soon.