M-Paisa rakes in almost $2.2m per month in remittances

An average of $2.2 million worth of remittances per month is received via Vodafone Fiji’s M-Paisa platform.

Head of e-Commerce, Shailendra Prasad says since its inception in 2010, M-paisa now has 550,000 active users and people from 94 countries can now send money through the mobile app.

The remittances received through the M-Paisa project is expected to increase as Vodafone Fiji now has a new partner aboard.

“We have just signed on Western Union as a partner so we, Western Union brings close to about 68% of the total in what remittances into Fiji. After about 600million, so we see a big opportunity of people using Western Union to now be able to send money directly into M-Paisa.”

Vodafone Fiji is hoping M-Paisa will contribute towards a cashless society in the near future.