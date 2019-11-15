Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Business

M-Paisa rakes in almost $2.2m per month in remittances

Faria Begum Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @FariaFBCNews
February 10, 2020 4:40 pm
An average of $2.2 million worth of remittances per month is received via Vodafone Fiji’s M-Paisa platform.

An average of $2.2 million worth of remittances per month is received via Vodafone Fiji’s M-Paisa platform.

Head of e-Commerce, Shailendra Prasad says since its inception in 2010, M-paisa now has 550,000 active users and people from 94 countries can now send money through the mobile app.

The remittances received through the M-Paisa project is expected to increase as Vodafone Fiji now has a new partner aboard.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have just signed on Western Union as a partner so we, Western Union brings close to about 68% of the total in what remittances into Fiji. After about 600million, so we see a big opportunity of people using Western Union to now be able to send money directly into M-Paisa.”

Vodafone Fiji is hoping M-Paisa will contribute towards a cashless society in the near future.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.