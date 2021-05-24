Home

Business

M-PAiSA QR pay now available at Mobil Station

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
July 1, 2021 4:33 pm
[Photo: Supplied]

Customers can now make cashless payment using M-PAiSA QR at On The Go Mobil Service Stations.

National Operations Manager Melba Lala says they’ve received numerous requests from customers to enable M-PAiSA as a payment option at their outlets.

Lala says it was appropriate that they open up this payment channel for the convenience and safety of their customers, during this pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

She says they are delighted to partner with Vodafone to provide this contactless and cashless payment via M-PAiSA at the 19 service stations including Labasa.

Head of Vodafone eCommerce, Shailendra Prasad says they’ve recorded a significant increase in active M-PAiSA user base during the pandemic.

