Lyndhurst plans to develop a business park

The Lyndhurst Group of Companies is working on developing a business park at the Kalabu Tax-Free Zone.

Chief Executive Rokoseru Nabalarua says they have a 10 acre vacant land where they will develop to accommodate firms with Business Process Outsourcing, core working space and warehouse operations.

“If all goes well, the construction will commence around 2022 and the development will be over 8 years and when completed, it will be able to accommodate 15,000 workers.”

Lyndhurst Group of Companies currently employs over 1000 workers and is the largest fashion garment manufacturer of renowned KOOKAI brand.

The Group owns 75 percent of the properties and building within the Kalabu Tax-Free Zone.