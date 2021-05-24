Lyndhurst Group clarifies media reports

Lyndhurst Group of Companies has clarified they have not at any time forced its employees nor issued directives to vaccinate.

But, it says instead staff have been strongly encouraged to vaccinate.

Chief Executive, Rokoseru Nabalarua, says this has been done with the best interest of the staff and their families, as well as the need to protect the Group’s business that employs just under 1000 employees.

The clarification is in response to the media reports about directives issued to Lyndhurst Group employees on vaccination.

Nabalarua says such statements are incorrect.

He adds while the Company respects the individual rights of its employees, this needs to be weighed against the rights of their staff who have been vaccinated, and the overall duty of care that the employer has to ensure that all employees in the Lyndhurst Group are safe.

The Group has assisted its employees to access the government’s free vaccination programme by bringing them to the Factory to get their jabs.

Nabalarua adds the Group has now taken the position that effective from Monday, staff who chooses not to be vaccinated cannot come to work.

He hopes the staff understand the position the Company, and the need to operate in a safe environment.

He adds this is a tough call to make, but the law holds them responsible for the duty of care of all of our employees.

The Group worked with the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Transport to obtain a permit to resume operations.

The Group is currently operating in two bubbles working three days per week from Monday to Wednesday, and Thursday to Saturday respectively.

These two bubbles will increase to five-day shifts with one bubble operating during the day, and night shift for the other.

Nabalarua says this is to address increases in business demand, which is positive as overseas customers are buying.