Business

Lufthansa and Swiss Air to suspend flights to Ukraine capital

| @BBCWorld
February 21, 2022 10:10 am
[Source: BBC]

Lufthansa and Swiss Air will suspend flights to the Ukraine capital Kyiv from Monday amid growing fears of a Russian invasion.

The German airline Lufthansa said it would also stop flights to Odessa, a key port on the Black Sea.

“The safety of our passengers and crew members is our top priority at all times,” said Lufthansa.

Article continues after advertisement

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Sunday that Russia is planning “the biggest war in Europe since 1945”.

Last week, the Dutch airline KLM said that it was suspending flights to Kyiv.

The Lufthansa suspension is expected to remain in place until the end of February.

Swiss Air said on Sunday that it would suspend its flights to Kyiv from Monday up to and including 28 February.

Both Lufthansa and Swiss say they will continue to monitor the situation closely and that they are in close contact with national and international authorities.

Swiss added: “The safety of our passengers and crew members has top priority at all times… The affected customers will be informed accordingly.”

A spokesperson for Lufthansa said: “Affected guests will be informed and rebooked on alternative flight connections.”

The airline usually operates 74 flights to Ukraine every week under its Lufthansa banner or the other carriers it owns which include Austrian Airlines, Eurowings and Swiss.

Lufthansa said it would continue to fly to Lviv in Western Ukraine.

Mr Johnson told the BBC that evidence suggests that Russia intends to launch an invasion that will encircle Kyiv.

