LTA launch mobile app

Maggie Boyle Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @MaggieFBCNews
January 28, 2020 4:34 pm
LTA Applications Support Officer Jashneel Prakash showing the LTA App on mobile phone

The Land Transport Authority today launched its LTA Mobile App.

Described as another milestone in digital service delivery for customers, the app is currently available on Google Playstore and the App store from today.

The LTA Mobile App will include client details, vehicle details, traffic infringement notice details, license details as well as notifications on traffic infringements, defect order issuances, vehicle registration expiry and license expiry.

To register for the App, customers should have their mobile and email address registered with LTA or alternatively visit any of the authority’s branches to do this.

