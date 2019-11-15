LTA implements mandatory changes

The Land Transport Authority has announced mandatory changes in how it engages with customers.

Red light and Traffic Infringement Notices will only be sent out by e-mail effective 18th May.

Only TINS issued by LTA officers or police on the roadside will still be handed to drivers.

All Customers are required to register for e-Services or download and activate the LTA phone app by 18th May.

Chief Executive Samuel Simpson says failure to do so will result in LTA freezing the accounts of individuals or companies which are not registered for e-Service.

Simpson adds anyone who shares an email address must obtain their own account as this will be used to access e-Services and to receive all TINS.

Customers who have multiple identities on the LTA database must also deregister all but one of these.

