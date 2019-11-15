LPG product prices increase from tomorrow

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has announced new LPG product prices which will come into effect from tomorrow.

The FCCC says new prices were determined following an intensive review.

The 4.5 kg cylinder will tomorrow cost $13.88 from $12.97, an increase of 91 cents, 12 kg cylinder will now sell at $37.02 from $34.58, an increase of $2.44 cents.

Article continues after advertisement

The 13 kg cylinder which is currently $37.46 will be sold at $40.11 from tomorrow an increase of $2.65.

The Bulk per kg will increase to $2.621 from $2.427, an increase of 19 cents.

Auto Gas per litre will also increase to $1.76 from $1.63, an increase of 13 cents.

FCCC Chief Executive Joel Abraham says Fiji is directly impacted by world market prices for both refined oils and LPG.

Abraham says any changes to the world market prices are reflected in LPG prices in Fiji.

He says it was determined that LPG prices must increase based on the unfavorable movement in international butane prices and international freight rates.

Abraham adds this has been attributed to the prevailing tightness of the Middle East market and the additional crude cuts by Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) causing an imbalance in global LPG trade, signaling increased prices in the Middle East, Asia, and the US Gulf Coast markets.

The FCCC will conduct the next LPG price review on 1 April 2020.