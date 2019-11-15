Home

LPG prices increase from tomorrow

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 19, 2019 4:53 pm
Consumers will have to fork out more money for LPG products from tomorrow as new prices come into effect.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has reviewed the price.

The price of a 4.5kg cylinder of gas will increase from $11.84 to $12.97, an increase of $1.13; 12kg cylinders go from $31.58 to $34.58, an increase of $3.00; 13kg cylinders will cost $37.46, an increase of $3.25.

The FCCC says the bulk price will increase from $2.21 per kg to $2.43 per kg, up by 21 cents. Auto Gas per litre will go up from $1.49 to $1.63 which is an increase of 14 cents.

The Commission says prices are mainly determined by the unfavourable movement in international prices for LPG products since the last review period.

Fiji is directly impacted by the world market prices for both refined oils and LPG and fluctuations will reflect prices in Fiji.

