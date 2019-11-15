Lovu Hart women ready to venture into business

Forty-two women from Lovu Hart and nearby communities in Lautoka are now ready to venture into the business world.

This is after they completed the training by a food consulting company outside Lautoka known as Food Inspired.

Food-Inspired representative Wayne Lino assured the women who plan to start their businesses that they will provide them with assistance.

Lino says it has not been an easy seven weeks of training as this was the first time many of the women are learning how to operate a business.

“A lot of people were scared to start because they were not familiar with the business side of doing this type of initiative, we realize then that the business side was very very important so we combined the two parts of the training”

Lino says the training has been beneficial in providing exposure and Food-Inspired will help them promote their products.

He says following the completion of the training, four women have already started their business.

The training was funded by the Australian Center for Agricultural Research.