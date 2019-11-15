Love our Locals campaign boosts revenue for Crusoe’s Retreat

While the road back for tourism is long and winding, apart from hotels and resort, several workers are banking on the Love our Local campaign.

The “Love Our Local Campaign” was launched in June by the Tourism Ministry to help the industry and ease the impact of COVID-19.

Crusoe’s Retreat Manager Ameena Khan says they had more than 300 guests since the launch of Love our Local Campaign four months ago.

“It has boosted our income. We are doing telemarketing and we are visiting corporates in person, and we get a lot of corporates where they come for team bonding, retreats, reunion, conferences, and weddings.”

Before COVID-19 the resort employed forty staff, however, they had to lay off fifteen and currently employs 25 who are working on a rotational basis and reduced hours.

The resort was closed for two months and this time was used to renovate bures, and conference rooms and bars.