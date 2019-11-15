‘Love Our Locals’ campaign proving successful: Koya

The “Love Our Locals” campaign is proving successful for participating businesses and locals with hotel occupancy rates averaging at 55 percent.

Minister for Tourism Faiyaz Koya says this does not include the increase in local meetings and conferences at hotels and resorts.

Koya says Fijians who are taking advantage of the campaign spend an average of two point three nights in the participating hotels.

Article continues after advertisement

“Close to 100 tourism operators around Fiji have joined the campaign with the number of tourism-related businesses such as tour and entertainment, and activity providers also taking advantage of the actual initiative.”

The minister adds the initiative has allowed many tourism operators to remain in business and continue to employ Fijians.

“For July 2020, the Outrigger had 975 room nights. The Shangri La had about 553 room nights. The Fiji gateway resort had 693 room nights, Kula adventure park 883 visitors, 320 bookings for river tubing Fiji.”

He adds the campaign has served as a beacon of hope especially in the Western Division which relies heavily on tourism.