Love Our Locals campaign is a starting point: Koya

The Tourism Minister has highlighted whilst we traditionally relied on international visitors, COVID-19 has prompted emerging markets like Fiji to focus on developing domestic tourism.

Minister Faiyaz Koya says this is to boost the economy.

He says Love our Locals campaign has provided an opportunity for Fijians to go on a holiday and visit resorts due to reduced rates.

Koya says the campaign is just the starting point and they have also done a survey of close to around 40 hotels around Fiji.

“Whilst the borders remain closed, we have focused on marketing domestic tourism through our “Love Our Locals” campaign as a starting point. According to a recent survey of close to around 40 hotels around Fiji, the average hotel occupancy rate was approximately 55 percent.”

Faiyaz Koya says locals taking part in tourism, are supporting not just the local hotels but Fijians associated with the industry and Fijians are the ones keeping businesses open and running.