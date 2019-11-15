Louis Vuitton owner to start making hand sanitiser

Louis Vuitton will use its perfume production lines to start making hand sanitiser to protect people against the coronavirus outbreak.

The luxury goods maker says it wants to help tackle a nationwide shortage of the anti-viral products across France.

These gels will be delivered free of charge to the health authorities.

France has now seen 120 deaths from the coronavirus as the pandemic spreads.

The factories normally produce perfume and makeup for luxury brands like Christian Dior and Givenchy.

It says it will continue to honour this commitment for as long as necessary, in connection with the French health authorities.

France has closed its restaurants, cafes and non-essential stores in an effort to combat the virus, which has infected an estimated 162,687 people and killed more than 6,000.