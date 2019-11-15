London stocks drop again on coronavirus worries

Shares traded on the London Stock Exchange fell again on Tuesday as investors continued to worry about the spread of the coronavirus.

The sell-off sent the FTSE 100 down almost 2% to a 12-month low of 7,018 by the close of the day.

It followed a dismal day for Japan’s Nikkei 225 index, which fell 3.3% before closing earlier.

In the US, all three of the major indexes were trading more than 1% lower in early business.

The slump followed a global stock market plunge on Monday, which saw significant drops in the US and Europe.

But shares across Asia’s other major stock markets traded cautiously on Tuesday.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index edged up slightly, while South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.2%.

Shares in Toyota Motor Corp fell 3.7%, while Uniqlo’s parent company Fast Retailing dropped 4.2%.

Both firms are highly dependent on a global supply chain that faces disruption following the shutdown of Chinese factories.

In the UK, travel companies were once again among the biggest losers with 6% being wiped from the value of cruise company Carnival and Tui shares shedding almost 5%.